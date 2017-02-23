Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017TRS223258
- Date Died
- May 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- TST
Beneficiary
Joshua Darty Berry
6917 FarviewBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Laura Lynn Berry O'neill
397 Apple Hill Dr.Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
James T. Berry
6855 Richmond RoadSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Sunday, May 24, 2015
Text2017 TRS 223258—Re: James T. Berry. Application for testamentary trust filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
