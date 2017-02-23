Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017TRS223258
Date Died
May 24, 2015
Filing Code
TST

Beneficiary

Joshua Darty Berry
6917 Farview
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Laura Lynn Berry O'neill
397 Apple Hill Dr.
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

James T. Berry
6855 Richmond Road
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Sunday, May 24, 2015

Text

2017 TRS 223258—Re: James T. Berry. Application for testamentary trust filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
