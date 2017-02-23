Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223262
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$240,000.00
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Richard A. Yanacsek
20533 Lunn Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Fiduciary

John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 223262—Estate of Richard A. Yanacsek. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $240,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.
