Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223262 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $240,000.00 Date Died February 9, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223262—Estate of Richard A. Yanacsek. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $240,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.