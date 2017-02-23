Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223262
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $240,000.00
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Richard A. Yanacsek
20533 Lunn RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary
John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 223262—Estate of Richard A. Yanacsek. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $240,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Urban, atty.
