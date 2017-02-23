Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223263
- Date Died
- January 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Jerome Martin Cohen
4339 University ParkwayUniversity Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, January 30, 2017
Applicant
Linda S. Cohen
4339 University ParkwayUniversity Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2017 EST 223263—Estate of Jerome Martin Cohen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
