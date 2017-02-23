Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223263
Date Died
January 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Jerome Martin Cohen
4339 University Parkway
University Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Linda S. Cohen
4339 University Parkway
University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2017 EST 223263—Estate of Jerome Martin Cohen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
