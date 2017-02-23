Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223264
- Date Died
- May 8, 2011
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ruth M. Dregalla
16594 Craigmere DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Janis Dregall
1571 Roycroft AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 223264—Estate of Ruth M. Dregalla. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
