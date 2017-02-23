Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223264
Date Died
May 8, 2011
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ruth M. Dregalla
16594 Craigmere Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, May 8, 2011

Applicant

Janis Dregall
1571 Roycroft Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Roger David Tibbetts
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 223264—Estate of Ruth M. Dregalla. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
