Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223266
Date Died
January 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Willie G. Bailey
5909 Whittier Ave Upstairs
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017

Applicant

Jesse Bailey
19499 Hathaway Ln
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 223266—Estate of Willie G. Bailey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 