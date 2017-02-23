Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223266 Date Died January 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 6, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223266—Estate of Willie G. Bailey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.