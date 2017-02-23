Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223266
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Willie G. Bailey
5909 Whittier Ave UpstairsBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Jesse Bailey
19499 Hathaway LnBeachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 223266—Estate of Willie G. Bailey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
