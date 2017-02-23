Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223268
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dolores Jean Wright
1607 Roanoke DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017
Applicant
Ricky Anthony
1100 Vineyard Dr. #404Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615
Text2017 EST 223268—Estate of Dolores Jean Wright. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Mizak, atty.
