Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223268
Date Died
January 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dolores Jean Wright
1607 Roanoke Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Ricky Anthony
1100 Vineyard Dr. #404
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Brandon Mizak
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615

2017 EST 223268—Estate of Dolores Jean Wright. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Mizak, atty.
