Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223269 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died January 12, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223269—Estate of Danielle J. New. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. M. Gaulding, atty.