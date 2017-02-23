Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223269
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Danielle J. New
357 Barrett Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

Lynda Joesten
357 Barrett Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Michael Gaulding
The Gaulding Law Firm LLC
3751 Prospect Avenue Fl 3
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223269—Estate of Danielle J. New. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. M. Gaulding, atty.
