Decedent
Danielle J. New
357 Barrett Rd.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017
Applicant
Lynda Joesten
357 Barrett Rd.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
The Gaulding Law Firm LLC
3751 Prospect Avenue Fl 3
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223269—Estate of Danielle J. New. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. S. M. Gaulding, atty.
