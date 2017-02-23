Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223270
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Diana M. Sandor
1912 Merl Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Robert C. Sandor
1912 Merl Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 223270—Estate of Robert C. Sandor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. T. Ocampo, atty.
