Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223270
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Diana M. Sandor
1912 Merl Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Benjamin Torrijos Ocampo
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Robert C. Sandor
1912 Merl Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223270—Estate of Robert C. Sandor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. T. Ocampo, atty.
