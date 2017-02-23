Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223271
Date Died
October 12, 2015
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Roy Mantes
27057 Dogwood Ln
Olmsted Twp OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Benjamin Torrijos Ocampo
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Victoria M. Mantes
17901 Ponciana Dr.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, October 12, 2015

Text

2017 EST 223271—Estate of Victoria M. Mantes. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. T. Ocampo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 