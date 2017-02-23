Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223271
- Date Died
- October 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Roy Mantes
27057 Dogwood LnOlmsted Twp OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
5509 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Victoria M. Mantes
17901 Ponciana Dr.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, October 12, 2015
Text2017 EST 223271—Estate of Victoria M. Mantes. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. T. Ocampo, atty.
About your information and the public record.