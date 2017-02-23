Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223272
Date Died
September 19, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Anna Mae Lipcsik
4615 Yorkshire Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, September 19, 2015

Applicant

James J. Lipcsik
1730 Jonathan's Trace
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick Coyne
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 223272—Estate of Anna Mae Lipcsik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. P. Coyne, atty.
