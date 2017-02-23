Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223272
- Date Died
- September 19, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Anna Mae Lipcsik
4615 Yorkshire DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, September 19, 2015
Applicant
James J. Lipcsik
1730 Jonathan's TraceBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Waldheger Coyne, A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 223272—Estate of Anna Mae Lipcsik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. P. Coyne, atty.
