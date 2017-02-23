Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223273
- Date Died
- August 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Lillian Domanski-Stampfl
9258 Glenwood TrailBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016
Applicant
Frank A. Stanzo
9698 Oxford Glen DriveMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 223273—Estate of Lillian Domanski-Stampfl. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
About your information and the public record.