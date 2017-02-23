Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223273
Date Died
August 15, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Lillian Domanski-Stampfl
9258 Glenwood Trail
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016

Applicant

Frank A. Stanzo
9698 Oxford Glen Drive
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Text

2017 EST 223273—Estate of Lillian Domanski-Stampfl. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
