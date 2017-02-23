Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223274
- Date Died
- December 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith L. Otto
442 S. Firestone Blvd.Akron OH 44301
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Dorothy Ruth Dowdell
18501 Hilliard Blvd #505Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 223274—Estate of Dorothy Ruth Dowdell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
