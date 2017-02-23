Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223274
Date Died
December 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith L. Otto
442 S. Firestone Blvd.
Akron OH 44301
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Dorothy Ruth Dowdell
18501 Hilliard Blvd #505
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223274—Estate of Dorothy Ruth Dowdell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
