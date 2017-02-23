Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223277
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Harold Dean Bruce
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44022
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Deborah Y. Crawford Gipson
25201 Glenbrook Blvd.Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Margaret Johnson
6574 Paupau CtBedford Hts. OH 44146
Defendant
James Bruce
22850 Rockside Rd. #1002Bedford OH 44146
Defendant
Brian Bruce
14409 Kingsford Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 ADV 223277—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Harold Dean Bruce, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
About your information and the public record.