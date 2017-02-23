Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223277
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Harold Dean Bruce
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Plaintiff

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44022
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Deborah Y. Crawford Gipson
25201 Glenbrook Blvd.
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Margaret Johnson
6574 Paupau Ct
Bedford Hts. OH 44146

Defendant

James Bruce
22850 Rockside Rd. #1002
Bedford OH 44146

Defendant

Brian Bruce
14409 Kingsford Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 ADV 223277—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Harold Dean Bruce, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
