Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223279
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James A. Vlach
844 East 218th StreetEuclid OH 44119
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Applicant
Susan M. Shirey
7105 Andover DriveMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
French & French
23203 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 223279—Estate of James A. Vlach. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. French, atty.
About your information and the public record.