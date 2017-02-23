Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223279
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James A. Vlach
844 East 218th Street
Euclid OH 44119

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Applicant

Susan M. Shirey
7105 Andover Drive
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
James Hugo French
French & French
23203 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 223279—Estate of James A. Vlach. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. French, atty.
