Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223281
Date Died
March 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Thomas B. Mclaughlin
5279 East 102nd Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Applicant

Thomas P. Mclaughlin
5279 East 102nd Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Joseph Cooney III
Patrick J Cooney Co LPA
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 EST 223281—Estate of Thomas B. McLaughlin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.
