Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223281
- Date Died
- March 23, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Thomas B. Mclaughlin
5279 East 102nd StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Applicant
Thomas P. Mclaughlin
5279 East 102nd StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick J Cooney Co LPA
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 EST 223281—Estate of Thomas B. McLaughlin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.
