Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223282
Date Died
August 9, 2010
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Margaret M. Ball
5327 Northfield Road #305
Northfield OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, August 9, 2010

Applicant

David Ball
5631 29th Street E3
Bradenton FL 34203
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 223282—Estate of Margaret M. Ball. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
