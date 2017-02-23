Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223282
- Date Died
- August 9, 2010
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Margaret M. Ball
5327 Northfield Road #305Northfield OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, August 9, 2010
Applicant
David Ball
5631 29th Street E3Bradenton FL 34203
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 223282—Estate of Margaret M. Ball. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
