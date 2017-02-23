Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, February 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223286
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Robert S. Miller
4310 Ardmore RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Applicant
Nicole M. Miller
4310 Ardmore RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Dworken & Bernstein, Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 223286—Estate of Robert S. Miller Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. P. T. Murphy, atty.
