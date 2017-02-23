Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223286
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 28, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Robert S. Miller
4310 Ardmore Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Applicant

Nicole M. Miller
4310 Ardmore Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Thomas Murphy
Dworken & Bernstein, Co., LPA
60 South Park Place
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 EST 223286—Estate of Robert S. Miller Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. P. T. Murphy, atty.
