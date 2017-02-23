Date Filed Thursday, February 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223286 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died December 28, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223286—Estate of Robert S. Miller Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. P. T. Murphy, atty.