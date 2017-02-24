Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223293
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$480,000.00
Date Died
December 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Benjamin L. Bell
387 Linden Avenue
Doylestown PA 18901
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Abram Edelsburg
414 Eagle Trace
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, December 5, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223293—Estate of Abram Edelsburg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $480,000.00. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 