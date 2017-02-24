Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223293
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $480,000.00
- Date Died
- December 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Benjamin L. Bell
387 Linden AvenueDoylestown PA 18901
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Abram Edelsburg
414 Eagle TraceMayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, December 5, 2016
Text2017 EST 223293—Estate of Abram Edelsburg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $480,000.00. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
