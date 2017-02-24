Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223298
Date Died
November 6, 2010
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Ruth I. Mancuso
1283 Blueberry Hill
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Haas McKinney
4628 Dogwood Drive
Brunswick OH 44212

Decedent

Elly Rautenstrauch
4493 West 191st Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Saturday, November 6, 2010

Text

2017 EST 223298—Estate of Elly Rautenstrauch. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. K. H. McKinney, atty.
