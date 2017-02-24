Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223302
Filing Code
PDH

Plaintiff

Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Defendant

Unknown Heirs

Defendant

U.s. Department Of Veteran Affairs
P.o. Box 441480
Indianapolis IN 46244

Defendant

State Of Ohio
Attn: Ben Bassett, Asst. Cty. Pros. Civil Division, 1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 223302—Van M. Lowry vs Unknown Heirs, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. V. M. Lowry, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 