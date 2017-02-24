Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223302
- Filing Code
- PDH
Plaintiff
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200Cleveland OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Defendant
Unknown Heirs
Defendant
U.s. Department Of Veteran Affairs
P.o. Box 441480Indianapolis IN 46244
Defendant
State Of Ohio
Attn: Ben Bassett, Asst. Cty. Pros. Civil Division, 1200 Ontario StreetCleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 223302—Van M. Lowry vs Unknown Heirs, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. V. M. Lowry, atty.
