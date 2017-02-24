Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223305
Date Died
July 19, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Tami J. Pace
13733 Newton Rd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

George A. Pace
13733 Newton Rd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223305—Estate of George A. Pace. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 