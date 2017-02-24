Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223305
- Date Died
- July 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Tami J. Pace
13733 Newton Rd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
George A. Pace
13733 Newton Rd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 223305—Estate of George A. Pace. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
