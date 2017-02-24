Date Filed Friday, February 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223306 Date Died March 11, 2014 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 19, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELSUM

Text 2017 EST 223306—Estate of Angeline Sheppard. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.