Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223306
Date Died
March 11, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Angeline Sheppard
8255 Briarwood Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Applicant

Charlene P. Niederhelman
10047 Hunting Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 223306—Estate of Angeline Sheppard. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
