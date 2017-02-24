Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223306
- Date Died
- March 11, 2014
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Angeline Sheppard
8255 Briarwood Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Applicant
Charlene P. Niederhelman
10047 Hunting DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 223306—Estate of Angeline Sheppard. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
