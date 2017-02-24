Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223308
Date Died
August 30, 2002
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Phillip C. Moorman
24258 Elm Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, August 30, 2002

Applicant

Cheryl A. Moorman
24258 Elm Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Birmingham Brooks
17609 Lakewood Hts Blvd
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 223308—Estate of Phillip C. Moorman. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. B. Brooks, atty.
