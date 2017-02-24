Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223311
Date Died
January 17, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Matthew W. Upson
8503 Lincolnshire Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Mary C. Upson
7653 Gerald Dr.
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223311—Estate of Mary C. Upson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 