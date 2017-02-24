Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223311
- Date Died
- January 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Matthew W. Upson
8503 Lincolnshire Blvd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Mary C. Upson
7653 Gerald Dr.Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 223311—Estate of Mary C. Upson. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. Powers, atty.
About your information and the public record.