Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223318
- Date Died
- December 27, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Roland R. Graham
37375 Miles RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Sunday, December 27, 2015
Applicant
Sonja S. Graham
37375 Miles RoadMoreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 223318—Estate of Roland R. Graham. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
