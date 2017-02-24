Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223318
Date Died
December 27, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Roland R. Graham
37375 Miles Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Sunday, December 27, 2015

Applicant

Sonja S. Graham
37375 Miles Road
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
John Patrick Malone Jr.
John P. Malone Jr.
1150 Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 223318—Estate of Roland R. Graham. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Malone, Jr., atty.
