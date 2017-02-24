Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223319
- Date Died
- January 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Erma J. Kovach
6671 Gates Mills BoulevardGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017
Applicant
Ralph J. Kovach
6671 Gates Mills BoulevardGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 223319—Estate of Erma J. Kovach. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. M. Hawkins, atty.
