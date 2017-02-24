Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223319
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Erma J. Kovach
6671 Gates Mills Boulevard
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017

Applicant

Ralph J. Kovach
6671 Gates Mills Boulevard
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Ann Marie Hawkins
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 223319—Estate of Erma J. Kovach. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. M. Hawkins, atty.
