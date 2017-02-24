Date Filed Friday, February 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223322 Date Died February 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 12, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223322—Estate of Leon Willis. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.