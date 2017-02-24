Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223322
- Date Died
- February 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Gloria J. Leverette
517 East 118th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Robert C. Bianchi
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Leon Willis
315 Knollwood TrailRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 223322—Estate of Leon Willis. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.
About your information and the public record.