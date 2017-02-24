Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223322
Date Died
February 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Gloria J. Leverette
517 East 118th Street
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Charles Bianchi
Robert C. Bianchi
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Leon Willis
315 Knollwood Trail
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 223322—Estate of Leon Willis. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.
