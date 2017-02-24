Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223325
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Linda M. Ochwat
3802 Center DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Decedent
Thelma M. Ochwat
11071 Schwab DriveParma OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Text2017 EST 223325—Estate of Thelma M. Ochwat. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
