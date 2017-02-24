Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223330
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Susan C. Olmstead
20672 Stratford Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Forrest A. Olmstead
20672 Stratford Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 223330—Estate of Forrest A. Olmstead. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Burke, atty.
About your information and the public record.