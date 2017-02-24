Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223330
Date Died
January 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Susan C. Olmstead
20672 Stratford Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Timothy Burke
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Forrest A. Olmstead
20672 Stratford Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 223330—Estate of Forrest A. Olmstead. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Burke, atty.
