Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223331
Date Died
May 24, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Dylan M. Cali
1030 Euclid Avenue, #605
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Robert Wagner
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108

Decedent

Jane A. Brandon
6645 Queens Park Avenue
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, May 24, 2015

Text

2017 EST 223331—Estate of Jane A. Brandon. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Wagner, atty.
