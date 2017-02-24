Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223333
- Date Died
- July 18, 2002
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, EastCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Mary E. Barnhard
266 Skyview Dr.Seven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Thursday, July 18, 2002
Commissioner
Rebecca Y. Price
3611 Prospect Ave., EastCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223333—Estate of Mary E. Barnhard. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
