Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223333
Date Died
July 18, 2002
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Rebecca Yingst Price
3611 Prospect Ave, East
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Mary E. Barnhard
266 Skyview Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Thursday, July 18, 2002

Commissioner

Rebecca Y. Price
3611 Prospect Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223333—Estate of Mary E. Barnhard. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
