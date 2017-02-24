Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223336
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Lisa E. Ashcroft
403 Cary Jay BoulevardRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Thomas G. Ashcroft
19007 Bella Drive, Apt. B1Cleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Text2017 EST 223336—Estate of Thomas G. Ashcroft. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. J. Zele, atty.
