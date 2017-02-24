Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223336
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Lisa E. Ashcroft
403 Cary Jay Boulevard
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Thomas G. Ashcroft
19007 Bella Drive, Apt. B1
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223336—Estate of Thomas G. Ashcroft. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. J. Zele, atty.
