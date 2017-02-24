Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223337
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Michele Gormley
313 Lakeview Circle
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Lydia C. Colson
5892 Breckswood Oval
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Next of Kin

Viviane Buchanan
19571 South Sagamore
Fairview Park OH 44126

Next of Kin

Marcella Love
1836 Farsgarden Path
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 223337—Re: Lydia C. Colson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 