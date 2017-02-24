Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223337
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Michele Gormley
313 Lakeview CircleAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Ward
Lydia C. Colson
5892 Breckswood OvalBroadview Heights OH 44147
Next of Kin
Viviane Buchanan
19571 South SagamoreFairview Park OH 44126
Next of Kin
Marcella Love
1836 Farsgarden PathWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 223337—Re: Lydia C. Colson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
