Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223339
Date Died
August 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carol R. Glinka
423 South Ridge Drive
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016

Applicant

Diane Cornett
7570 Chaffee Road
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 223339—Estate of Carol R. Glinka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 