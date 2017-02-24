Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223339
- Date Died
- August 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carol R. Glinka
423 South Ridge DriveCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016
Applicant
Diane Cornett
7570 Chaffee RoadNorthfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Text2017 EST 223339—Estate of Carol R. Glinka. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
