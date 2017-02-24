Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, February 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223340
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD1
Applicant
Jane Pritchard
1100 Vineyard Drive, Ste 203Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Jacob Benjamin Pritchard
1514 West Royalton Rd., Ste 1Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 223340—Estate of Jacob Benjamin Pritchard. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.