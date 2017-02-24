Probate

Date Filed
Friday, February 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223340
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD1

Applicant

Jane Pritchard
1100 Vineyard Drive, Ste 203
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Jacob Benjamin Pritchard
1514 West Royalton Rd., Ste 1
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223340—Estate of Jacob Benjamin Pritchard. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 