Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223351
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas D. Creech
5885 Thorndale DriveKent OH 44240
Applicant's Attorney
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011
Decedent
Paul N. Licursi
22709 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Fiduciary
Thomas D. Creech
5885 Thorndale DriveKent OH 44240
Fiduciary's Attorney
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 223351—Estate of Paul N. Licursi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Marcie, atty.
