Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223351
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas D. Creech
5885 Thorndale Drive
Kent OH 44240
Applicant's Attorney
Jay Cameron Marcie
Marcie & Associates L.P.A.
1001 Jaycox Road
Avon OH 44011

Decedent

Paul N. Licursi
22709 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 223351—Estate of Paul N. Licursi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. Marcie, atty.
