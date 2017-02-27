Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223352
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Richard Stein
14100 Highlandview AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Mary D. Stein
14100 Highlandview AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 223352—Estate of Mary D. Stein. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
