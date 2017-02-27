Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223352
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Richard Stein
14100 Highlandview Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Mary D. Stein
14100 Highlandview Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223352—Estate of Mary D. Stein. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
