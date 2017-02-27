Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223355
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Leonard M. Kolarik
5215 St. James Boulevard
Lorain OH 44053
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Leonard A. Kolarik
5775 Bradley Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223355—Estate of Leonard A. Kolarik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 