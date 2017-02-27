Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223355
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Leonard M. Kolarik
5215 St. James BoulevardLorain OH 44053
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Leonard A. Kolarik
5775 Bradley RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 223355—Estate of Leonard A. Kolarik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.