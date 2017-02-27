Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223356
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Joshua Tyler Williams
4754 Lawrence AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Old Name
Joshua Tyler Avery
4754 Lawrence AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant
Tonya Williams
4754 Lawrence AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Text2017 MSC 223356—Re: Joshua Tyler Avery. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
