Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223356
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Joshua Tyler Williams
4754 Lawrence Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Old Name

Joshua Tyler Avery
4754 Lawrence Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Applicant

Tonya Williams
4754 Lawrence Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Text

2017 MSC 223356—Re: Joshua Tyler Avery. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
