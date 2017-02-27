Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223358
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $44,000.00
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael C. Steele
6107 Hillman Ave.Cleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Applicant
Sharon A. Steele
9981 Bartholomew Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 223358—Estate of Michael C. Steele. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $44,000.00. R. J. Golubski, atty.
