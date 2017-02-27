Date Filed Monday, February 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223358 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $44,000.00 Date Died October 8, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223358—Estate of Michael C. Steele. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $44,000.00. R. J. Golubski, atty.