Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223361
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$47,000.00
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Edward C. Wells
1241 Easst 134th Street
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Henry Glenn
Douglas H. Glenn
4403 St.Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103-1125

Decedent

Minnie Lee Hunter
1241 East 134th Street
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223361—Estate of Minnie Lee Hunter. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $47,000.00. D. H. Glenn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 