Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223361
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $47,000.00
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Edward C. Wells
1241 Easst 134th StreetCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas H. Glenn
4403 St.Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103-1125
Decedent
Minnie Lee Hunter
1241 East 134th StreetCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016
Text2017 EST 223361—Estate of Minnie Lee Hunter. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $47,000.00. D. H. Glenn, atty.
