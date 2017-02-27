Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223363
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jason Ironwing
5100 Brighton Bunker Hill RoadBrighton IL 62012
Applicant's Attorney
Kryszak & Associates, Co., LPA
5330 Meadow Ln Ct Ste A
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469
Decedent
Dolores R. Michos
The Harbor Court, 22900 Center Ridge Road, #308Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 223363—Estate of Dolores R. Michos. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. C. Kryszak, atty.
