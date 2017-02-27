Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223363
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jason Ironwing
5100 Brighton Bunker Hill Road
Brighton IL 62012
Applicant's Attorney
Andrea Christine Kryszak
Kryszak & Associates, Co., LPA
5330 Meadow Ln Ct Ste A
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469

Decedent

Dolores R. Michos
The Harbor Court, 22900 Center Ridge Road, #308
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223363—Estate of Dolores R. Michos. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. C. Kryszak, atty.
