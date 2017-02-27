Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223364
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 11, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Tamantha Williams
1705 Ivyhill Loop SouthColumbus OH 43229
Decedent
Phyllis Renee Davis
1298 Spruce CourtCleveland OH 44113
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 223364—Estate of Phyllis Renee Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
