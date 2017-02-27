Date Filed Monday, February 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223364 Date Died January 4, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 11, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223364—Estate of Phyllis Renee Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.