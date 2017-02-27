Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223364
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Tamantha Williams
1705 Ivyhill Loop South
Columbus OH 43229

Decedent

Phyllis Renee Davis
1298 Spruce Court
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 223364—Estate of Phyllis Renee Davis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
