Date Filed Monday, February 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223367 Date Died January 16, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 10, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223367—Estate of Bessemer C. Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.