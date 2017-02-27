Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223367
- Date Died
- January 16, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 10, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Vanessa Padgette
1606 Tuxedo Ave.Parma OH 44134
Decedent
Bessemer C. Taylor
3303 Grovewood Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, January 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 223367—Estate of Bessemer C. Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.