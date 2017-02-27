Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223367
Date Died
January 16, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 10, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Vanessa Padgette
1606 Tuxedo Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Decedent

Bessemer C. Taylor
3303 Grovewood Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 223367—Estate of Bessemer C. Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
