Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223368
Date Died
January 19, 2013
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Ebony Nicole Hall
2841 E. 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Arthur Clifford Thornton Jr.
A. Clifford Thornton, Jr.
3659 Green Road, #3005
Beachwood OH 44106

Decedent

Catherine Boone
2841 E. 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Saturday, January 19, 2013

Text

2017 EST 223368—Estate of Catherine Boone. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. C. Thornton, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 