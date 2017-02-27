Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223368
- Date Died
- January 19, 2013
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Ebony Nicole Hall
2841 E. 91st StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
A. Clifford Thornton, Jr.
3659 Green Road, #3005
Beachwood OH 44106
Decedent
Catherine Boone
2841 E. 91st StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Saturday, January 19, 2013
Text2017 EST 223368—Estate of Catherine Boone. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. A. C. Thornton, Jr., atty.
