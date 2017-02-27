Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223371
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Raymond E. 1hubbard
25000 Rockside Road #104Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016
Applicant
Warnell A. Qualls
91 Pinhook RoadMoulton AL 35650
Applicant's Attorney
A. Clifford Thornton, Jr.
3659 Green Road, #3005
Beachwood OH 44106
Text2017 EST 223371—Estate of Raymond E. 1hubbard. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. C. Thornton, Jr., atty.
