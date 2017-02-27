Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223371
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Raymond E. 1hubbard
25000 Rockside Road #104
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Applicant

Warnell A. Qualls
91 Pinhook Road
Moulton AL 35650
Applicant's Attorney
Arthur Clifford Thornton Jr.
A. Clifford Thornton, Jr.
3659 Green Road, #3005
Beachwood OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 223371—Estate of Raymond E. 1hubbard. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. C. Thornton, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 