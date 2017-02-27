Date Filed Monday, February 27, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC223378 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Apr 17, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code CHGM3

Text 2017 MSC 223378—Re: Chloe Ann Marie Winkfield. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Apr. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.