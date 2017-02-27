Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223378
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 17, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM3
Old Name
Chloe Ann Marie Winkfield
9223 Empire Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Eliza Harkless
9223 Empire Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
New Name
Chloe Ann Marie Carter
9223 Empire Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 MSC 223378—Re: Chloe Ann Marie Winkfield. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Apr. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
