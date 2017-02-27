Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223378
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 17, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM3

Old Name

Chloe Ann Marie Winkfield
9223 Empire Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Eliza Harkless
9223 Empire Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

New Name

Chloe Ann Marie Carter
9223 Empire Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 MSC 223378—Re: Chloe Ann Marie Winkfield. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Apr. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 