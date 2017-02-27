Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223384
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 28, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Carlos Savon Ramazani
3082 W. 137thCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Vjollca Ramazani
3082 W. 137thCleveland OH 44111
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 223384—Re: Carlos Savon Ramazani. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
