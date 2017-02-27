Date Filed Monday, February 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD223384 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Mar 28, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 223384—Re: Carlos Savon Ramazani. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.