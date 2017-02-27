Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223384
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Carlos Savon Ramazani
3082 W. 137th
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Vjollca Ramazani
3082 W. 137th
Cleveland OH 44111

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 223384—Re: Carlos Savon Ramazani. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 