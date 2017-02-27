Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223387
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 28, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Philip Joseph Engelberg
3485 Blanche Ave.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Jacqueline Stern
3485 Blanche Ave.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
The Schwartz Law Firm
PO Box 181487
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 223387—Re: Philip Joseph Engelberg. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. F. P. Schwartz, atty.
About your information and the public record.