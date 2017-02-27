Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD223387
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Philip Joseph Engelberg
3485 Blanche Ave.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Jacqueline Stern
3485 Blanche Ave.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Fred Phillip Schwartz
The Schwartz Law Firm
PO Box 181487
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 223387—Re: Philip Joseph Engelberg. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. F. P. Schwartz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 