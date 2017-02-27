Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223388
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $214,000.00
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Jo Ann Billy
60 Santin CircleBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth M. Lunder
578 Shawnee LaneBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Elizabeth M. Lunder
578 Shawnee LaneBedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 223388—Estate of Jo Ann Billy. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $214,000.00. S. A. Pidala, atty.
