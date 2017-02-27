Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223388
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$214,000.00
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Jo Ann Billy
60 Santin Circle
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth M. Lunder
578 Shawnee Lane
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Elizabeth M. Lunder
578 Shawnee Lane
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 223388—Estate of Jo Ann Billy. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $214,000.00. S. A. Pidala, atty.
